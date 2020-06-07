Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target raised by Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PE. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Parsley Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Parsley Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.05.

PE stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,677,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,685,994. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.10. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 970.2% during the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 109,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 104,025 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 57.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1,196.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

