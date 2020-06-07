Patron Price Hits $0.0007 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Patron has traded 130.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Patron token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, Exrates and IDAX. Patron has a market cap of $269,448.83 and $12,554.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.49 or 0.01987579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00178386 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00120185 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, CoinBene, IDAX, Exrates, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

