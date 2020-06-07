Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. 1,320,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 71,547 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 57,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

