Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.88.
Several analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. 1,320,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.
Patterson Companies Company Profile
Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.
