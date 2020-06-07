PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,695.72 or 0.17396531 BTC on exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $46.64 million and $313,786.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.49 or 0.05596216 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 27,502 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

