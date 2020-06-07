Paxos Standard (PAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $189.24 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Bitfinex. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $245.71 million and approximately $189.24 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000778 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, TOKOK, Coinall, C2CX, BigONE, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, CoinBene, Bitfinex, MXC, Bittrex, WazirX, ABCC, SouthXchange, Hotbit, CoinEx, BCEX, KuCoin, OKCoin, DigiFinex, Sistemkoin, Gate.io, Binance, Crex24, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Bit-Z, P2PB2B, FCoin, Bitrue, Kyber Network, BW.com, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinPlace, OKEx, Coinbit, BitMart, Iquant and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

