PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland acquired 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,988.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,729.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.09. 2,002,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,675. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). The company had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

