PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PDC Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lowered PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on PDC Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.40.

PDC Energy stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.09. 2,002,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 462.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland bought 7,135 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at $282,729.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,366,000 after buying an additional 2,178,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 579,858 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 882,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,006,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 282,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 837,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 525,588 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

