Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 378,695 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 111,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,377,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,731,000 after purchasing an additional 376,649 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PEB traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. 7,098,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.72 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

