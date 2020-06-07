Peculium 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $181,655.00 (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Peculium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Peculium has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peculium has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $181,655.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.76 or 0.05594423 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00055742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010352 BTC.

About Peculium

PCL is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. Peculium’s official website is peculium.io . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

