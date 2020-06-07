Peerplays 24-Hour Volume Reaches $186,252.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. During the last week, Peerplays has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a market cap of $1.28 million and $186,252.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.50 or 0.01984612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00178289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00120297 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

