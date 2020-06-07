Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 173.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,050 shares of company stock worth $50,724. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWOD. TheStreet lowered Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.