PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 126.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBR. ValuEngine raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Raymond James cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,995,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,638,604. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.93. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,996 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after purchasing an additional 376,217 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,360,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.