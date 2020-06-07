Phantasma Market Cap Achieves $2.36 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $608,138.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00030986 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,725.72 or 0.99867911 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012664 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001135 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00076873 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Gate.io, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

