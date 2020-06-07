Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Cap Reaches $553,493.05

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $553,493.05 and approximately $6.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00806032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031157 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024166 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00176182 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00165359 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 78,784,662 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

