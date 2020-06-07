Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.18

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Phore has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $20,618.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001826 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007434 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,094,850 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.