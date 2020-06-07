Pigeoncoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.25 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $129,827.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 230.8% higher against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005544 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001032 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 5,394,214,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

