Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $814,481.03 and $1,620.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00801916 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025519 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00163127 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003422 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000762 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 443,710,066 coins and its circulating supply is 418,449,630 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

