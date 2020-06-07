Pirl (PIRL) Market Capitalization Hits $363,628.06

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $363,628.06 and $2,649.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 71,737,935 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

