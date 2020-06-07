Pivot Token Price Hits $0.0003 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Coinall and Binance DEX. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $238,492.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.01984612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00177942 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00119907 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

