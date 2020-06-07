PlayGame (PXG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $151.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $200,827.93 and $151.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One PlayGame token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.01986605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00178562 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00119849 BTC.

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

