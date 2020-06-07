POA Market Capitalization Tops $2.86 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $314,968.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, HitBTC and IDEX.

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 275,749,851 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, Bibox, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

