Polis Price Reaches $0.78 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00008152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Polis has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and $3,434.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

