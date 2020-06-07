Polymath Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.54 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Polymath has a market cap of $26.78 million and $12.54 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, UEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00478948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000730 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003190 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004564 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,270,098 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Binance, Bitbns, LATOKEN, Ethfinex, Upbit, Bittrex, Kucoin, Huobi, UEX, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

