Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives $49.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFBC. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PFBC stock traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $678.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 67.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 233,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 279.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 214,702 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $5,159,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 49,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

