Profile Utility Token (PUT) Market Cap Reaches $100,378.13

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 189.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Allcoin, Coinrail and Coinnest. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $100,378.13 and approximately $5,294.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00030986 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,725.72 or 0.99867911 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012664 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001135 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00076873 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, Bit-Z, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.