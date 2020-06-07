Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Receives $9.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 617,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,392. The firm has a market cap of $390.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.89. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.28% and a negative return on equity of 129.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 50,828.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

