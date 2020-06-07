Project Pai (PAI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $226,740.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $24.31 million and $226,740.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitfinex, OOOBTC and HBUS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.76 or 0.05594423 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00055742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,678,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,163,679 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitForex, OOOBTC, LBank, Bitfinex and HBUS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

