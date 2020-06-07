PROS (NYSE:PRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PROS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.25.

PRO stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.11. 509,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,774. PROS has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.47.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,245 shares of company stock worth $280,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PROS by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PROS by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

