PSM HOLDINGS IN/SH (OTCMKTS:PSMH) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -2.43

News coverage about PSM HOLDINGS IN/SH (OTCMKTS:PSMH) has been trending negative on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PSM HOLDINGS IN/SH earned a news sentiment score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OTCMKTS PSMH remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 94,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. PSM HOLDINGS IN/SH has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About PSM HOLDINGS IN/SH

PSM Holdings, Inc originates mortgage loans in the United States. It funds its mortgage loans either directly off its warehouse lines of credit or through brokering transactions to other third parties. The company solicits and receives applications for secured residential mortgage loans; and provides mortgage banking services.

