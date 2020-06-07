Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend by an average of 74.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

NYSE:PEG opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

