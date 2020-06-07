Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.
Public Service Enterprise Group has increased its dividend by an average of 74.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.
NYSE:PEG opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
PEG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.
