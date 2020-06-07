Pundi X (NPXS) Reaches Market Cap of $35.49 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Pundi X has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $35.49 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.10 or 0.05565773 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00056207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

NPXS is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,585,117,896 coins and its circulating supply is 234,602,965,992 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.