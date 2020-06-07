Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Hits $12.25 on Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 183.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 476.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $864,392.49 and $18.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be bought for approximately $12.25 or 0.00125556 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.99 or 0.01988126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00178533 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00120107 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,558 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.