Quasarcoin (QAC) Reaches Market Cap of $529,086.06

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $529,086.06 and $3,089.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00051580 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,432,596 coins and its circulating supply is 168,432,596 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

