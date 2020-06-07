QunQun (QUN) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $677,697.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $51.55 and $10.39. In the last week, QunQun has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $539.76 or 0.05594423 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00055742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010352 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,542,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 711,185,192 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

