QYNO (QNO) Price Up 43.8% This Week

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. One QYNO coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, QYNO has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. QYNO has a total market cap of $733.91 and approximately $12.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.