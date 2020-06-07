Raymond James Increases NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $17.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. 103,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director John Troiano bought 28,793 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $262,880.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $1,992,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

