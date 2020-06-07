Raymond James Increases NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $17.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
ONEW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. 103,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $19.39.
In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, Director John Troiano bought 28,793 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $262,880.09.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $1,992,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.