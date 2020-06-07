Raymond James Reiterates “$60.00” Price Target for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zymeworks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Paradigm Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of ZYME opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 629.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 5,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $2,013,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $73,499,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

