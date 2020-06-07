Raymond James Reiterates “$60.00” Price Target for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zymeworks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Paradigm Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.75.
Shares of ZYME opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $52.75.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 28.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 5,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $2,013,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at $73,499,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zymeworks Company Profile
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.
Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.