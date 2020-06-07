Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $299,687.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

