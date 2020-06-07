RED Tops One Day Volume of $2,558.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. RED has a total market cap of $407,870.51 and $2,558.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00480889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012906 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003243 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

