Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $87,781.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.01989692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00178722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00120430 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io, IDEX, OKEx, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

