Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $262.74 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will announce $262.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.47 million and the highest is $286.38 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $268.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE:REG traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,696. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 15,700.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

