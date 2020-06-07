Reviewing Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) & Bottomline Technologies (OTCMKTS:EPAY)

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) and Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Temenos and Bottomline Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Temenos N/A N/A N/A Bottomline Technologies -0.61% 4.17% 2.27%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Temenos and Bottomline Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Temenos 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bottomline Technologies 1 1 5 0 2.57

Bottomline Technologies has a consensus target price of $49.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.90%. Given Bottomline Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bottomline Technologies is more favorable than Temenos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Temenos has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bottomline Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Temenos and Bottomline Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bottomline Technologies $421.96 million 5.62 $9.43 million $0.97 55.69

Bottomline Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Temenos.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies beats Temenos on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions. It also offers Temenos Infinity, a digital banking product; Temenos WealthSuite, which empowers a wealth manager's business; fund administration solutions; SaaS solution that supports banks in different sectors and geographies; Islamic banking solutions; and banking software for community financial institutions. In addition, the company provides business intelligence, private wealth management, mobile and Internet banking, and other software applications; consultancy services; support services. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement. It also provides digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions; and cloud-based legal spend management solutions and services that integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes. In addition, the company offers cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time; and payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive. Further, it provides healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments; and consulting, project implementation, and training services, as well as sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves customers in the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

