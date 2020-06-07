Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.80

Press coverage about Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) has trended very negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a news sentiment score of -3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

RTNTF stock traded up $10.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.46. 232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $74.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

