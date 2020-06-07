Royal Bank of Canada Boosts NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Price Target to $7.00

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.

NYSE NGL traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($2.20). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. NGL Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 35.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 63.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

