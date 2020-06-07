Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Royal Gold by 44.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Royal Gold by 194.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.52. The company had a trading volume of 482,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,952. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $139.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.