Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RWEOY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, May 15th.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rwe Ag Sp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

