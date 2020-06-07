Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RWEOY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Rwe Ag Sp from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rwe Ag Sp in a report on Friday, May 15th.
OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56. Rwe Ag Sp has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $38.50.
Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.
