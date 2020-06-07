SaluS (SLS) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for $6.96 or 0.00072860 BTC on major exchanges. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and $5,509.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031157 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,574.37 or 1.00266859 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012845 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001143 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

