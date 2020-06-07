Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:SAND traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.16. 2,823,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,365. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $9.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.