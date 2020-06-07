Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.50 ($73.84).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($65.70) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of G24 traded down €0.35 ($0.41) on Tuesday, reaching €70.10 ($81.51). 461,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 91.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.19. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €43.50 ($50.58) and a 52-week high of €68.55 ($79.71).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

