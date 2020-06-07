Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $50.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seacor an industry rank of 76 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CKH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Seacor from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

In other Seacor news, CEO Charles Fabrikant bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,264 shares in the company, valued at $12,600,114.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Seacor by 100.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seacor by 1,247.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Seacor by 37.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Seacor in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Seacor by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CKH traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 183,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,578. Seacor has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $688.07 million, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. Seacor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Research analysts forecast that Seacor will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

